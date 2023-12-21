JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has the highest resilience to cybercrime in the United States.

According to NetworkBuildz, there have been only 345 reported cyber-attacks over the last five years in Mississippi. The research examined each annual FBI Internet Crime Report of cyber-attacks in each state over the last five years, which were then compared by 100,000 people to reveal the states with the lowest risk of cybercrime.

The study revealed that Mississippi residents are at the lowest risk of cybercrime in the country. Over the last five years, Mississippi experienced its highest occurrence of cybercrimes in 2022, with a total of 2,478 cyber-attacks. Overall, between 2018-2022, the state recorded 10,227 total cyber-attacks, which equates to 345 cybercrimes per 100,000 people and correlates to a total victim loss of $82,758,951.

North Dakota and Kansas take second and third place.