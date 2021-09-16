Mississippi ranks 35th in nation for K-12 achievement in Quality Count National Report

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the state ranks 35th in the nation for K-12 achievement in 2021, according to the Quality Counts report published in Education Week. Mississippi ranked 50th in 2013.

MDE officials said the report examines achievement in school systems from prekindergarten through grade 12 and socioeconomic factors leading to success in adulthood.

Mississippi earned an overall grade of C-minus (70.8 out of 100 points), close to the nation’s overall grade of C (76.2 out of 100 points).

The report highlighted Mississippi as one of only four states that closed the achievement gap by more than four points between 2003 and 2019: Illinois (-6.9), Mississippi (-5.4), Nevada (-4.8) and Florida (-4.4).

“Student achievement has been steadily climbing in Mississippi because teachers, school leaders and families have raised expectations for what our students can accomplish,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Other states now look to Mississippi to learn how to improve outcomes for students.”