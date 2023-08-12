Photo shows a woman typing on a laptop on a train in New Jersey on May 18, 2021. (Source: AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Having slow or no internet in Mississippi is a statewide problem that recently garnered national attention in a BroadBandNow.com research analysis.

The site ranked the Magnolia State 45th overall among other states and the District of Columbia on the quality of its broadband internet. The site ranked the following factors in order of importance.

Access to Wired or Fixed Wireless Broadband: 35%

Access to Wired Low-Priced Broadband: 30%

Median Round Trip Time: 10%

Median Download Speed: 10%

Median Upload Speed: 10%

Access to Fiber-Optic Service: 5%

Below are the numbers which explain Mississippi’s overall score.

Mississippi

Access to Wired or Fixed Wireless Broadband: 80.0% Access to Wired Low-Priced Broadband: 31.1% Median Download Speed: 71.7 Mbps (77.6 Mbps median speed overall) Median Upload Speed: 13.7 Mbps (11.1 Mbps median speed overall) Median Round Trip Time: 32.0 ms (20.5 ms median time overall) Internet Providers in Mississippi: 2,951

In recent years broadband access has expanded in the Magnolia State. Last August, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians received an $8.43 million Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan passed in 2022 set aside money for expanding broadband access nationwide.