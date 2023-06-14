JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a report done by WalletHub.com, Mississippi ranks 49th overall for working fathers in the United States.

The rankings involved all 50 states and the District of Columbia. It looked at several broad metrics, including economic and social well-being, work-life balance, child care, and health. These metrics built up a state’s overall score. Six of the ten bottom states are in the South, and Mississippi is the lowest-ranked Southern state.

The reasons for this being the case are multi-faceted. According to the data, men in Mississippi had the shortest life expectancy compared to anywhere else in the United States. Men in the Magnolia state ranked 49th for physical activity. These things contributed to the 2nd lowest health rating for the state’s men compared to any other part of the country.

Mississippi ranked 39th overall in childcare. Though childcare costs were the third lowest in the U.S., daycare quality overall was 40th.

According to the research, Mississippi ranked last nationally for men’s work-life balance. The state ranked 45th nationally for men’s longer-than-average work day. Many come home without health insurance despite working long hours, as the uninsured rate for men is 46th nationally, according to a WalletHub representative.

In the economic and social well-being categories, despite men in Mississippi having the third longest work day, the state also ranked in the top 10 -45th- for the percentage of children with their fathers present in their lives living in poverty. According to WalletHub, Mississippi also has the highest rate of families living in poverty nationally.

Despite these numbers, Mississippi is making gains in historically underperforming areas, like education and healthcare. Mississippi legislators passed a bill to raise teacher pay. Mississippi leaders have also pushed for legislation that would benefit rural hospitals on a state and national level.