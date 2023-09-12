JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced a settlement with Tempoe, LLC, resolving a multistate investigation into Tempoe’s advertising and leasing to consumers through retailers across the nation.

The multistate investigation, which included 41 states and the District of Columbia, revealed that Tempoe’s marketing and sales practices often misled consumers to believe they were signing up for an installment plan or credit sale when, in reality, they were entering into a lease agreement.

“Misleading consumers is not only wrong and harmful to the individuals directly involved, it is also a drag on the economy overall,” said Fitch. “This settlement will prevent this kind of bad behavior by stopping Tempoe from this practice, providing a deterrent to others considering engaging in it, and helping to make whole those already impacted.”

Through this settlement, Fitch said Tempoe is permanently banned from engaging in future consumer leasing activities. All existing leases will be canceled, and consumers may retain the leased merchandise in their possession without any further financial obligation to Tempoe.

Consumers with existing leases do not need to take any action as Tempoe will automatically cancel their account(s) as a result of this settlement.