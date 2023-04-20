MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A public defender has been appointed, and the Mississippi Attorney General’s office is ready to try a former teacher accused of sex crimes against his former students.

Toshemie Wilson, of Okolona, is accused of photographing or making videos of nine minors between 2006 and 2016 while teaching at Amory High School. Officials said he targeted students in the high school’s technology club, giving them cash or drugs to perform sex acts alone or with a blow-up doll.

State education officials learned that Wilson may have abused students in November 2020 after a former student talked to a counselor. Investigators found images of boys performing sexual acts on his phone and computer.

Wilson was originally arrested by state officials in May 2021 after investigators searched his house and storage building and seized more than 300 items, including videos labeled with sexual positions and the names of Amory students.

In January, he fired his defense attorneys and rejected a plea deal.

The Daily Journal reported he had until March 13 to hire a new attorney. He said he had contacted one, but hadn’t heard back. Lee County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims appointed Wilson a public defender, but he was encouraged to find alternate counsel.

The state is scheduled to try Wilson next month in Monroe County Circuit Court.

According to the newspaper, he could face up to 30 years in prison on each charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.