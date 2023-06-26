JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi will receive $1.2 billion for high-speed internet service.

According to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), 268,365 homes and small businesses in Mississippi lack access to a high-speed Internet connection.

“Access to high-speed Internet that’s affordable and reliable is essential to success in today’s modern economy, and we are making a historic $1.2 billion investment to guarantee that access for all of Mississippi,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are working with Governor Reeves to close the digital divide so that everyone in Mississippi will be able to participate in the digital economy and realize the benefits of broadband access.”

“This massive investment in Mississippi’s internet infrastructure will be transformational for our state and help many Mississippians access the high-speed internet they deserve. Investments like these are the exact reason I fought so hard to ensure the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law focused on the hard infrastructure that helps our economy grow. I am thrilled at this announcement, and I will continue working with our leadership to ensure that every dollar is put to work connecting all corners of the state,” said U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

The funds come from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, which is a federal grant program that aims to get all Americans online by funding partnerships between states or territories, communities, and stakeholders to build infrastructure and increase adoption of high-speed internet.

BEAD prioritizes unserved locations that have no internet access or that only have access under 25/3 Mbps and underserved locations that only have access under 100/20 Mbps.

In Mississippi, the BEAD Program will be administered by the state Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi office.