JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – President Joe Biden announced Mississippi will receive $10,285,444 under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funding is Mississippi’s portion of the total $246 million given to the Appalachian Development Highway System (ADHS), which is a project that was initiated in 1965 to connect isolated regions to interstates. A total of $1.2 billion will be given to ADHS over the next five years.

The ADHS project includes 33 corridors, covering about 3,000 miles, that link rural regions to larger regional and national markets. The project is already 85% complete with 11 corridors remaining. The corridors begin in New York and end in northern Mississippi. Leaders expect the project to be finished by 2040.

Each involved state’s portion is as follows: