JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced $15.4 million was awarded to Mississippi for infrastructure projects in Yazoo City, Tupelo, and Ripley. The three grants are specifically designed for local projects.

The grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant program.

“These grants will help several important projects move forward across our state,” Wicker said. “Yazoo City will soon see a major investment in revitalizing their downtown, and both Tupelo and Ripley have secured support to begin planning to reduce congestion and improve quality of life in their communities. I look forward to working with the rest of our delegation to help more Mississippi communities secure support for infrastructure improvements like these.”

The three RAISE grants for Mississippi include: