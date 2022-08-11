YAZOO CITY, Miss (WJTV) – U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.
“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” said Buttigieg. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”
In Mississippi, the following projects will benefit from RAISE awards:
- Yazoo City Main Street Revitalization Project – Yazoo City will receive $12.6 million for the construction of a train station, development of a stormwater park to capture and absorb excessive stormwater and flooding, and Complete Streets redevelopment that will include bike lanes, sidewalks, lighting, broadband infrastructure, and stormwater management along Main Street.
- Tupelo RAIL Improvements Program (TRIP) Planning – The City of Tupelo will receive $1.4 million for a planning project that involves planning and engineering for a highway overpass at Eason Boulevard and Kansas City Southern Crossing; move the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Switching Operations away from the intersection at Main Street and Gloster Street; and develop two separate Quiet Zones along the BNSF Line.
- Tanglefoot Trail Extension – The City of Ripley will receive $1.4 million to fund the planning phase activities for an expansion of the existing 44-mile Tanglefoot Trail by an additional approximately 20 miles north from New Albany to Ripley. The extension, a rail-with-trail in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and about 20 miles east of Tupelo, MS, would run next to the rail line and Highway 15, and pass through the Town of Blue Mountain, home of Blue Mountain College.