Mississippi receives $2.3M for infrastructure storm, flooding repairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Federal Highway Administration granted the State of Mississippi over $2.3-million to repair infrastructure damaged by storms and flooding.

Mississippi received $195,993 for statewide storm and flooding damage from April, 2020 and $2,167,318.92 for flooding damage from February, 2019.

The funds will be used to repair federal-aid highways and roads on federal lands that were damaged by natural disasters or failures from an external cause. Eligible repair work includes emergency repairs needed to restore essential traffic, damage minimization, protection of remaining facilities or permanent repairs necessary to restore highways to former conditions.