Mississippi receives $225M to address highway bridges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation launched the historic Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program).

The program, to be administered by the Federal Highway Administration, provides $26.5 billion to states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico over five years and $825 million for Tribal transportation facilities.

Mississippi will receive $225 million under the new program to address highway bridge needs. The funding will help improve the condition of about 1,170 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve more than 5,690 bridges in fair condition in the state.