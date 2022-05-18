JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, May 18, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) announced a 41-state settlement with Ford Motor Company.

According to several claims, Ford falsely advertised the real-world fuel economy of 2013-2014 C-Max hybrids and the payload capacity of model year 2011–2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. Mississippi will receive $252,066.74 from the settlement.

“Many Mississippians rely on their Ford trucks and cars for work and daily life, and they should be able to rely on the company for truthful advertising about fuel economy, payload, and gas mileage. I am pleased that Ford is working with the states to make improvements to their advertising practices,” said Fitch.

The $19.2-million settlement included the attorneys general of Mississippi, Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Oregon, Texas, Vermont, California, New Jersey, Missouri, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Ohio, Washington, Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Massachusetts, Indiana, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Minnesota, Tennessee, Iowa, Kansas, Utah, Alabama, Nebraska, Kentucky, New Mexico, Connecticut, Arkansas, Nevada, West Virginia, North Dakota, Maine, District of Columbia, and Rhode Island.