JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 2, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) announced more than $36.7 million has been distributed to Mississippi and its three coastal counties for coastal conservation, restoration, and hazard mitigation activities.

The funding represents Mississippi’s share of revenues generated through the 2006 Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA). Mississippi will receive $29,417,448 in FY2021 funding, with another $3,056,656 for Jackson County, $2,898,939 for Harrison County, and $1,398,765 for Hancock County.

“The steady flow of revenue from oil and gas leases is a significant asset for our Mississippi’s conservation and resiliency efforts. The Gulf Coast plays a crucial role in offshore oil and gas production, which can keep our country energy independent. It is important this production continue and not be hampered by President Biden’s overbearing environmental agenda,” Wicker said.

According to the Interior Department, more than $1.26 billion has been distributed to the four coastal states since GOMESA was enacted. The law also directs a portion of revenue to the Land and Water Conservation Fund.