JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) reported Mississippi received $4.5 million through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program.
Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of $1.0 million awarded through the COPS Hiring program. Another $468,367 in Community Policing Development (CPD) Program funds will also be directed to Mississippi.
School districts may use SVPP grants for coordination with local law enforcement, security enhancements, emergency preparedness and technology upgrades, and/or other actions to improve security in schools and school grounds.
SVPP funds totaling $3,014,865 for Mississippi include:
- Chickasaw County School District – $498,744
- Lauderdale County School District – $498,744
- Union County School District – $495,753
- Hollandale School District – $468,750
- Yazoo County School District – $366,618
- Leland School District – $346,500
- Newton City Schools – $339,756
COPS Hiring Program is a competitive grant program that provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers and deputies to enhance community policing and crime prevention.
COPS Hiring Program grants worth $1,017,469 are awarded to:
- City of Natchez – $768,319
- Holmes County Consolidated School District – $125,000
- City of Picayune – $124,150
CPD grants, used to support creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safe communities, have been awarded to:
- City of Jackson – $174,000
- University of Mississippi Medical Center – $160,000
- Forrest County – $74,999
- Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, Ridgeland – $58,000