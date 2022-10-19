JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) reported Mississippi received $4.5 million through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program.

Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of $1.0 million awarded through the COPS Hiring program. Another $468,367 in Community Policing Development (CPD) Program funds will also be directed to Mississippi.

School districts may use SVPP grants for coordination with local law enforcement, security enhancements, emergency preparedness and technology upgrades, and/or other actions to improve security in schools and school grounds.

SVPP funds totaling $3,014,865 for Mississippi include:

Chickasaw County School District – $498,744

Lauderdale County School District – $498,744

Union County School District – $495,753

Hollandale School District – $468,750

Yazoo County School District – $366,618

Leland School District – $346,500

Newton City Schools – $339,756

COPS Hiring Program is a competitive grant program that provides funds directly to law enforcement agencies to hire new or rehire additional career law enforcement officers and deputies to enhance community policing and crime prevention.

COPS Hiring Program grants worth $1,017,469 are awarded to:

City of Natchez – $768,319

Holmes County Consolidated School District – $125,000

City of Picayune – $124,150

CPD grants, used to support creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safe communities, have been awarded to:

City of Jackson – $174,000

University of Mississippi Medical Center – $160,000

Forrest County – $74,999

Pearl River Valley Water Supply District, Ridgeland – $58,000