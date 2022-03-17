JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Mississippi will receive $6.7 million through the Continuum of Care (CoC) program, which will be administered through Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Funding is made available through a competitive process to distribute Fiscal Year 2021 funding to CoC grant recipients. In addition, approximately $77,000,000 will be available for non-competitive Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP) renewal and replacement expiring grants, and up to $102,000,000 will be available for Domestic Violence (DV) Bonus projects.

HUD will make funds available through the CoC program to the following areas:

$731 ,183 for Mississippi House Partnership

$1,450,367 for Mississippi United to End Homelessness

$158,913 for New Dimensions Development Foundation, Inc.

$204,488 for Voice of Calvary Ministries

$727,405 for Bolivar County Community Action Agency, Inc.

$473,600 for Grace House, Inc.

For a complete list of projects which were funded, please review the Homeless Assistance Award Report here.