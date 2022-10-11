JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that Mississippi will receive $712.5 million.

The funds will be used for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today we are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”

MISSISSIPPI National Highway Performance Program $367,297,700 Surface Transportation Block Grant $178,685,368 Highway Safety Improvement Program $37,769,633 Railway-Highway Crossings Program $3,879,302 Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program $12,468,620 Metropolitan Planning $2,288,174 National Highway Freight Program $17,108,461 Carbon Reduction Program $15,932,779 PROTECT Formula Program $18,116,711 National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program $10,768,508 Appalachian Development Highway System $3,194,556 Bridge Formula Program $45,000,000

The Apportionment Notice can be viewed at FHWA’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding web page, which organizes notices by fiscal year.