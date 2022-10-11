JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that Mississippi will receive $712.5 million.
The funds will be used for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today we are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”
|MISSISSIPPI
|National Highway Performance Program
|$367,297,700
|Surface Transportation Block Grant
|$178,685,368
|Highway Safety Improvement Program
|$37,769,633
|Railway-Highway Crossings Program
|$3,879,302
|Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program
|$12,468,620
|Metropolitan Planning
|$2,288,174
|National Highway Freight Program
|$17,108,461
|Carbon Reduction Program
|$15,932,779
|PROTECT Formula Program
|$18,116,711
|National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program
|$10,768,508
|Appalachian Development Highway System
|$3,194,556
|Bridge Formula Program
|$45,000,000
The Apportionment Notice can be viewed at FHWA’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding web page, which organizes notices by fiscal year.