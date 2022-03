JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded Mississippi $8,406,000.

The funds will help communities recover from disasters.

With Wednesday’s allocations, HUD has allocated the remaining funds of the $5 billion appropriated in Public Law No. 117-43 on 9/30/2021 (Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act) for Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds.