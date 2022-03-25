JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of Mississippians will have access to faster internet thanks to grant funding from the federal government. United States Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves made the announcement on Friday, March 25, along with United States Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

“Today, we mark the award of over $32 million in broadband funds coming to the state of Mississippi to help close the digital divide,” said Wicker.

The funds will be used in nine counties. More than 12,000 households are expected to receive high speed internet.

“We know that only 17 percent of Mississippians live in an area where they can get high-speed internet connectivity, and only one-fourth of Mississippians actually have internet subscriptions. That is going to change starting today,” said Graves.

Mississippi is also expected to receive at least $100 million in broadband funding from the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure law.

C Spire officials said the broadband transformation could take up to a year to complete.