JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA), announced that the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES), in partnership with Accelerate MS, has been awarded a Strategy Development Grant (SDG).

Officials said the money will be used to fund local planning activities related to increasing the labor force participation of 25-54-year-olds not currently in the labor force.

The grant, which totaled $499,470, is part of the Recompete Pilot Program, a federal program to create renewed job opportunities in economically distressed communities. MDES and AccelerateMS will have the opportunity to apply for additional funding next year to support a wide range of training and support activities across the identified regions.

“This funding will allow partners to dedicate time and effort to digging deep to determine what training and support efforts will serve the community members best to enable them to be competitive for the good jobs available,” said Dr. Courtney Taylor, Deputy Director for Strategy & Programs at Accelerate MS.

Over an 18-month period, officials said the Accelerate Mississippi Recompete Strategy will address regional prime-age employment gaps by identifying and evaluating barriers to labor force participation and occupational skills attainment in the Jackson, Hattiesburg, and the Delta regions. These regions were selected due to the inordinately high unemployment of the state’s prime-age potential workforce.