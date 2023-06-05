JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi received $1.1 million as part of a settlement from Indivior for their role in America’s ongoing opioid crisis.

It is just part of a $102.5 million settlement agreed upon by 41 states, the District of Columbia, and Indivior, which makes Suboxone to help treat opioid addiction.

According to the press release sent out Monday by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch, Indivior allegedly partook in anti-competitive practices to monopolize a section of the opioid rehabilitation process.

“Indivior’s anti-competitive practices blocked the availability of cheaper generic drugs for individuals trying to break free of their dependence on opioids,” Fitch said. “It is my hope that this settlement will encourage Indivior and all other drug manufacturers to be good corporate citizens and find ways to support our fight against substance abuse.”