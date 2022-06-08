JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi was once again been recognized by Area Development magazine with a Silver Shovel Award. The award is a tribute to Mississippi’s economic development success in 2021 and showcases the continued efforts of the state to foster new business investments and build a pro-growth economic environment.

The Shovel Awards are presented to state economic development agencies that create a significant number of jobs through innovative policies, infrastructure improvements, processes and promotions that attract new employers and investments in new and expanded facilities. Mississippi won a Silver Shovel in the “fewer than 3 million population” category.

Mississippi’s top 2021 project was Milwaukee Tool’s new accessories manufacturing facility in Grenada County, which is creating 1,200 jobs. Additional 2021 projects contributing to Mississippi winning a Silver Shovel Award are:

Waste Management – 330 jobs, $660,000 investment

Jones – 230 jobs, $40M investment

Edelbrock – 200 jobs, $14.4M investment

Biewer Lumber – 150 jobs, $130M investment

New Way Trucks – 120 jobs, $4M investment

Leisure Pools – 100 jobs, $3.25M investment

AeroSafe Global – 100 jobs, $2.5M investment

To view a complete list of the 2021 Shovel Award winners, click here.