VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Researches at the United States Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) have partnered with other in-state and out-of-state research institutions to study applications for graphene.

The partnership brings together experts from ERDC, the University of Mississippi, Jackson State University and Rice University in Houston, Texas.

The researchers will study possible applications of graphene like graphene-infused asphalt or concrete, water filtration systems and uses of the material in military and civilian settings.

Mississippi research centers partner to study graphene, (Courtesy: Engineer Research and Development Center).

“Graphene production and research presents a unique opportunity to advance our national defense and infrastructure with next-generation materials,” said United States Senator Roger Wicker.