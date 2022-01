JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Roads will be back on the road again in February 2022.

The new season will beginning on February 3 at 7:00 p.m. on Mississippi Public Broadcasting Television.

WJTV 12 News’ Walt Grayson will host the program, which features the state’s unique landmarks, attractions, art, history, culture, and people.

Episodes will air Thursdays at 7:00 p.m. and repeat Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.