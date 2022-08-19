KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement.

The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who took office in May 2021, had occupied the office for less than two years.

“Such a decision is not taken lightly; however the Board is confident that our principals and district leaders are the collective team necessary to guide the district to greatness,” reads a statement from the board.

The board said a search for an interim superintendent and permanent superintendent would begin immediately. It did not provide any other details about Merwin’s termination.

Merwin came to the superintendent role with 23 years of education experience, having worked as a teacher, college instructor, district office director and principal, according to her biography on the school district’s website. She “may not always make the popular decision … but believes, though, as long as her decisions are in the best interest of children, all the other details fall into place,” the biography reads.

Merwin was featured in a Facebook video about school conduct and dress code Thursday morning, hours before the board voted to terminate her contract. She could not immediately be reached for comment.