Mississippi school district’s superintendent to retire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — The superintendent of a Mississippi school district has announced plans to retire at the end of the academic year after a 30-year career in education.

Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Superintendent Eddie Peasant said Wednesday that he will retire June 30, The Commercial Dispatch reported.

Peasant was selected in 2017 as the district’s top administrator. During his five years at SOCSD, he has overseen the completion of the Partnership Middle School on Mississippi State University’s campus, the implementation of academic houses to provide high school students with career-ready guidance and the modification of the school calendar, which will launch during the upcoming school year, the newspaper reported.

District Board of Trustees President Sumner Davis said Peasant has emphasized excellence in students every day and found innovative ways to improve academic achievement.

“He has done a lot of behind-the-scenes work to help ensure that our students have the best environment to learn anything that they can,” Davis said. “ … He’s worked very hard to try to engage not only our school community, but the community at large, to answer concerns and questions they might have.”

Peasant noted that the superintendent role was a first for him.

“It’s been an amazing learning opportunity for me. I’ve fallen in love with the community and getting to know the people and working closely with all facets of the community, it’s had a great impact on me and my family,” he said.

Before coming to SOCSD, Peasant served as an assistant superintendent for the Tupelo Public School District and as Clinton High School’s principal. He was also previously chosen as the Mississippi administrator of the year.

The process for hiring a new superintendent will begin soon, Davis said.

“We want to obviously have a process that is going to identify quality candidates and receive input from the community at large — parents, faculty, staff, students — as to where we are as a district, what type of individual we are looking for, and we will work through that process judiciously and come out with an excellent candidate when we’re finished,” Davis said.

In his retirement, Peasant plans to pursue a career in higher education, working to continue the development of education in Mississippi.