JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Arts Schools Network (ASN) Board of Directors has designated Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) as an Exemplary School in recognition of its commitment to excellence. The five-year designation is awarded for 2022-2027.

ASN, the nation’s largest professional membership organization of specialized arts schools, awards Exemplary School designations to members that follow A Guide to Assessing Your Arts School in strategically evaluating their school’s purpose, operations, and educational programs.

The Guide is a collaborative effort by ASN and the Accrediting Commission for Community and Pre-collegiate Arts Schools (ACCPAS). ASN will honor the school at the Awards Ceremony during the ASN 2022 Annual Conference, in Las Vegas, Nevada.