JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Arts Schools Network (ASN) Board of Directors has designated Mississippi School of the Arts (MSA) as an Exemplary School in recognition of its commitment to excellence. The five-year designation is awarded for 2022-2027.
ASN, the nation’s largest professional membership organization of specialized arts schools, awards Exemplary School designations to members that follow A Guide to Assessing Your Arts School in strategically evaluating their school’s purpose, operations, and educational programs.
The Guide is a collaborative effort by ASN and the Accrediting Commission for Community and Pre-collegiate Arts Schools (ACCPAS). ASN will honor the school at the Awards Ceremony during the ASN 2022 Annual Conference, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Mississippi School of the Arts serves a special population of artistically gifted juniors and seniors from across Mississippi. The school’s success academically and artistically in 18 years is remarkable. Mississippi School of the Arts staff and students have consistently been recognized at state and national levels for exemplary achievements. We see repeatedly some of the highest ACT scores and graduation rates in the state for their students. Internal and external accrediting agencies such as Cognia, have found that the Mississippi School of the Arts is exceeding requirements to create an exceptional environment allowing talented students to grow and thrive.Dr. Carey Wright, State Superintendent of Education