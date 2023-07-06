JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a Thursday report from WalletHub.com, Mississippi was among 19 states whose unemployment insurance claims decreased last week.

The findings looked at the percentage of increase/decrease in unemployment claims compared to two weeks ago, a year ago, and in 2019. It also looked at unemployment claims per 100,000 people in the labor force.

Below is Mississippi’s ranking in the following four categories.

Last week’s claims compared to the previous week: -0.59%*

Claims compared to 2022: -53.87%**

Claims compared to 2019: -25.96%***

Unemployment claims per 100,000 people: 95

*Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of June 26, 2023, compared to June 19, 2023.

**Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of June 26, 2023, compared to June 27, 2022.

***Refers to the change in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims in the week of June 26, 2023, compared to June 24, 2019.

Mississippi is one of eight states, including D.C., where unemployment claims decreased in all three periods. The Magnolia state is one of 27 states, including D.C., with unemployment claims per 100,000 people in the labor force below 100. Mississippi had the 24th lowest amount of unemployment claims per 100,000 people nationally.

Comparing the week of June 26, 2023, to the week of June 27, 2022, Mississippi had the third-largest decrease in unemployment claims in the United States. Comparing the week of June 26, 2023, to June 24, 2019, Mississippi had the ninth most significant decrease in unemployment claims in the U.S. Comparing the week of June 26, 2023, to June 19, 2023, Mississippi had the 18th-largest reduction in unemployment claims.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate for May was 3.7%. In May, Mississippi’s unemployment rate was 3.2%, down half a percentage point compared to May 2022’s 3.7% unemployment rate.

The May 3.2% unemployment rate is the lowest in state history.