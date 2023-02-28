JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) said customers should be aware of phishing scams related to SNAP benefits.

According to MDHS officials, criminals could gain access to unsuspecting individuals’ EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) card numbers and PINs in text messages to fraudulently claim their benefits.

The MDHS Office of Inspector General said customers should not share sensitive information with anyone by phone or text and not reply to any requests to call an 877 number to unlock the card. MDHS will not call or text recipients to request a PIN or benefits card number. The MDHS SNAP customer service contact number is 1-800-948-3050.

SNAP participants are encouraged to take action that may help prevent card skimming.

Keep your PIN secret. Do not share your PIN with anyone outside your household. Cover the keypad when you enter your PIN on a machine.

Check your EBT account regularly for unauthorized charges. If you notice any, change your PIN immediately to stop the thief from making new purchases.

Check card reading machines to make sure there’s nothing suspicious overlayed or attached to the card swiper or keypad. The overlays can be difficult to detect but are often bigger than the original machine and may hide parts of the machine.

If your EBT card has been compromised, call the Mississippi EBT card holder service center at 1-866-512-5087. This will deactivate the card and send a new card to the account holder.