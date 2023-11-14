JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) are informing clients participating in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) about upcoming changes to the myMDHS mobile app and user accounts.

Beginning November 30, 2023, the myMDHS mobile app, http://my.mdhs.ms.gov, and user accounts will transition to the updated Common Web Portal at access.ms.gov.

Individuals with a myMDHS account are encouraged to set up a new account on the AccessMS website to continue managing their accounts. Officials said AccessMS provides a platform for managing benefits and submitting applications.

Clients may upload supporting documents while submitting their applications through the AccessMS website.

Clients may also visit the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) website at www.mdhs.ms.gov to upload documents by clicking “Document Upload” on the website.