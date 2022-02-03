GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Pvt. Andrew J. Ladner, 30, of Harrison City, Mississippi, was accounted for July 9, 2021. Ladner was killed during World War II.

Officials said Ladner was assigned to the 126th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division in the fall of 1942. On November 30, his unit was part of the effort to cut off the Japanese supply and communications line coming from their beachhead at Sanananda Village, Territory of Papua, on the island of New Guinea. Ladner was killed in the initial assault, and he was reportedly buried 26 yards west of the road the unit was blockading.

In April 1943, remains of an unidentified U.S. Soldier, found near the area of the Huggins Roadblock, was buried in a temporary U.S. cemetery in Soputa. Those remains were disinterred and moved two more times until being designated Unknown X-1545 Manila Mausoleum and buried at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines on Oct. 12, 1949.

Between 1995 and 2012, DPAA predecessor organizations recovered three men from the Huggins Roadblock area, but found no trace of Ladner. DPAA historians and anthropologists later conducted a multidisciplinary review of Unknown and casualty files, and recommended disinterment of the Unknowns associated with the campaign to neutralize Japanese positions at Buna and Sanananda. X-1545 was disinterred November 3, 2016 and sent to the DPAA Laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and analysis.

To identify Ladner’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as material and circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Ladner will be buried in Gulfport, Mississippi. The date has yet to be determined.