JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi National Guard Soldier was awarded the Purple Heart Award in Germany on Friday, April 8.

Master Sergeant Steven Corley is an intelligence noncommissioned officer with 2nd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne).

The Purple Heart medal is the United States military’s oldest medal, dating back to 1782. The award recognizes military members who were wounded or killed in combat.

Corley earned the award in January 2022 while serving as the leader of a six-person team in northwest Africa. He was responsible for intelligence exploitation and integration with partners and allies. He was wounded in an attack on base, but continued to assist partner forces in locating the point in which his element was attacked.

The next day, he was medically evacuated. He’s since spent his time focusing on recovery and continuing his fight from SOCAFRICA headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany.

“Master Sergeant Corley’s service and sacrifice are indicative of the great work our teams do across the continent,” said Special Operations Command Africa Commander Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III.