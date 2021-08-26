Mississippi State adds new student success programs, academic advising innovations

Mississippi State students are pictured during a recent class taught by Associate Professor of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures Sally Gray. The university is taking several steps to further ensure student success and continue improving retention and graduation rates. (Photo by Megan Bean)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State University (MSU) leaders said the college is growing student success programs and examining academic advising innovations to give additional student assistance.

“We know successful students rely on a connection to faculty, classmates and advisors to achieve their academic goals. There are additional steps we’re now undertaking to foster stronger student-faculty ties, activities and programs that are certain to yield increased student persistence,” said Thomas Bourgeois, interim associate vice president for student success and dean of students.

MSU’s new Center for Academic Advising is aimed at ensuring student onboarding and educational goal progression. A new executive director of advising will be responsible for developing and maintaining the environment, while overseeing a pilot program of professional advisors and developing strategies used to encourage academic continuity, engagement and completion.

Along with this new center, the university is adding state-of-the-art software as a three-year pilot. The program is known for better linking students with academic advisors and for providing early alerts when students need immediate assistance. It also generates data on those who might benefit from use of MSU’s Learning Center, tutoring, study groups and Supplemental Instruction, or SI. Tutoring will see expanded hours as well, and SI will grow its course numbers.

“We know that the classroom experience is especially important and are determined to minimize any hinderance to success,” said David Shaw, provost and executive vice president. “Engaging students in their own learning and having them actively participate in it can only contribute to improved skills development and better understanding of the curriculum.”