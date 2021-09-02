Mississippi State awarded $32M contract for clean energy research

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced a $32.2 million contract has been awarded to Mississippi State University (MSU) for the advancement of clean energy research and development.

The MSU Institute of Clean Energy Technology (ICET) will use the funds to continue applied research and development on air filtration and treatment.

“This ongoing research at Mississippi State will support the goal to accelerate development of nuclear power as a clean energy source in our nation. I’m pleased ICET will have resources to continue to work,” said Hyde-Smith.

ICET is recognized for its work on HEPA filter testing and radiological mapping technologies development in support of federal and industry nuclear power developers.

According to Hyde-Smith, the contract is funded through FY2021 appropriations for the U.S. Department of Energy through a subcontract administered by the Savannah River National Laboratory. This includes a 13-month base contract beginning on September 1, 2021, with up to four one-year options.