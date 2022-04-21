JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, April 21, the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted to temporarily adjust the statewide accountability system. They said A-F grades for districts and schools and federally required school improvement designations can be determined for the 2021-22 school year.

On March 17, 2022, the SBE invited public comment on its initial proposal to temporarily adjust the accountability system for 2021-22. After reviewing public feedback, the MDE revised the proposal and presented it on April 12, 2022, to the Commission on School Accreditation (CSA), which approved the revised proposal.

Mississippi’s A-F accountability system and school improvement identification system consider several indicators, including how well students perform on state tests, students’ growth on tests from year to year and whether students are graduating within four years.

The SBE’s action will adjust the accountability system for 2021-22 as follows:

Growth will be measured on high school-level assessments from the most recent year students were previously tested. For example, current 10 th graders who take Algebra I and English II assessments this year will have their scores compared to their 7 th grade assessment in 2018-19 to measure progress.

graders who take Algebra I and English II assessments this year will have their scores compared to their 7 grade assessment in 2018-19 to measure progress. 2021-22 high school end-of-course assessment results will be included, regardless of the student’s grade level. Typically, scores for students in grades 7-9 who take high school level assessments are not included in the current accountability year and are “banked” for accountability until they reach 10 th grade.

grade. Any banked scores from previous years that would have been included in the current year’s accountability calculation will be excluded.

Scores for students in grades 7-9 who take high school-level assessments this year will also be banked, in accordance with existing accountability rules.

“Our goal for resuming accountability is to get the most complete and accurate measure of student learning during the pandemic,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “The temporary adjustments will enable educators, families, communities and policymakers to understand and evaluate how schools and districts have performed since the onset of COVID-19.”

The SBE invites public comment on the vote to establish the temporary rule to implement the accountability adjustment. For more information on the temporary rule and instructions for submitting comments, visit mdek12.org/PN/APA. The deadline to submit comments is May 17, 2022.