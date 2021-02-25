Mississippi State Board of Education opens public comment about ACT WorkKeys assessment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) voted Thursday to open public comment on the addition of the ACT WorkKeys assessment and a recognized career pathway or industry certification to the accountability measure evaluating how schools and districts prepare students for college and the workforce.

ACT WorkKeys, a national assessment that measures foundational skills required for success in the workplace, would be included in the college and career readiness indicator in the state’s accountability system that assigns letter grades to schools and districts.

Previously, student performance at the national benchmarks in math and reading or English on the ACT was the sole indicator of college and career readiness. The additional career preparation measure would recognize students who score at the Gold or Platinum performance level on ACT WorkKeys or who score at the Silver level and earn an industry certification in a technical field or complete a career pathway in high school.

“Mississippi’s career and technical education programs help students increase academic achievement through relevant hands-on instruction and help them acquire marketable skills,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Achieving the Gold performance level on the ACT WorkKeys or combining a Silver performance level with a career pathway or industry certification are strong indicators students will graduate prepared for a career.”

The SBE also accepted MDE’s proposal and added the option to allow a Gold- or Platinum-level ­WorkKeys score to count on its own in the career readiness indicator. Following a public comment period, the new indicator would go into effect in the 2021-22 school year.