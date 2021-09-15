Mississippi State Department of Health awarded $1.6M

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced the U.S. Department of Justice Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) awarded $1,661,954 to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

The funds were awarded through the Fiscal Year 2021 STOP (Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutors) Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program.

The STOP Formula Grant Program encourages partnerships between law enforcement, prosecution, courts, and victim services organizations to enhance victim safety and hold offenders accountable in cases of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

According to Thompson, the goal of the grant program is to develop and strengthen law enforcement, prosecution, and court strategies to combat violent crimes against women and to develop and strengthen victim services, including community-based, culturally specific services, in cases involving domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking.