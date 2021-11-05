Mississippi State encourages students to take part in Winter Express classes

MSU students walk on the university’s historic Drill Field. (Photo by Megan Bean)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will continue the Winter Express condensed class session for students this year.

This year, students will have over 200 online class options that begin on December 14th and end on January 14th. Enrollment opens on November 8th.

“Winter Express is an important part of our offerings that will move students another step closer to realizing their life and career dreams,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum.

MSU encourages students to participate in the session to get ahead of the Spring 2022 semester, finish core course requirements, explore new subject areas or concentrate on difficult courses.