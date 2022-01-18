Mississippi State faculty researcher collaborates on new telescope launch

STARKSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A physics and astronomy faculty member at Mississippi State University (MSU) is part of group of scientists who will land a new telescope on the moon’s surface.

Angelle Tanner, an MSU associate professor in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Physics and Astronomy, is collaborating with other researchers from Louisiana State University and the SETI Institute and AstronetX PBC, to enable frontier research from space.

“There are several reasons that a lot of scientists are very interested in building up this technology. This allows us to get away from the Earth’s atmosphere and have a physically stable surface for scientific instruments on the moon,” Tanner said.

A grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation to AstronetX is the primary funding source for the work, which aims to launch a small lunar-based telescope camera in 2024.

The telescope will capture cosmic images of exoplanets and be observed by Tanner and the rest of the research team.