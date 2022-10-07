JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is has officially opened their gates and many are wondering the schedule of fair events for this weekend.

Participants are able to watch the best professional bull riders in ProRodeo at the Xtreme Bull Riding Fall Nationals starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Equine Center on Saturday, October 8. Tickets for this event will start at $20 and can be purchased at the box office or Ticketmaster.

Participants who buy tickets for event will receive free admission to the fair.

Also on Saturday there will be the popular Mississippi State Fair Talent Show which will be held in the Coliseum which will begin at 9:00 a.m. Admission for this event will be $5 and can be purchased at the door.

On Sunday, October 9 there will be the Mississippi State Fair Tri-State Rodeo at 2:00 p.m. in the Equine Center. Admission to the rodeo is $10 and can be purchased at the Equine Center door.

Also on Sunday will be the Miss Mississippi State Fair Pageant will make its debut at 1:00 p.m. in the Coliseum. Admission for the pageant is $5 and can be purchased at the Coliseum door.

General admission for the Mississippi State Fair is $5. Children ages 6 and under are free.