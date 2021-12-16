Mississippi State Fair ranks 15th in Top 50 fairs

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2021 Mississippi State Fair was named #15 of the Top 50 Fairs in North America by Carnival Warehouse.

“We were delighted by the turnout to this year’s Mississippi State Fair,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “We had an overwhelming response from vendors and visitors alike who were grateful to have an event like the State Fair to get out and enjoy again. In addition to all the usual livestock shows, live entertainment, rides and exhibits, we’re excited to be adding a brand-new attraction, the Great American Wild West Show, next year. So I want to encourage everyone to make plans now to join us for the 2022 Mississippi State Fair next October.”

This year, 600,000 people attended the Mississippi State Fair.