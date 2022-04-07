STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Beekeeping classes at Mississippi State University (MSU) will be held in a new, improved apiary beginning this summer.

The 768-square-foot facility, which houses at least 12 beehives, will be used for beekeeping workshops and research and will be located at the Clay Lyle Entomology Complex.

The apiary is a joint endeavor of the MSU Extension Service and Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station and was constructed through a partnership among MSU assistant professor and MAFES researcher Priya Chakrabarti Basu, Extension bee specialist Jeff Harris, and MSU Delta Research and Extension Center Head Jeff Gore.

The apiary will enhance research and teaching activities and serve as a permanent home for the honeybees used in Extension teaching and MAFES research programs.

Beekeeping classes offered through Extension include beginner beekeeping and queen rearing. Materials for the apiary were donated by local businesses.

Harris offers beekeeping programs regularly around the state. His next comprehensive workshop is scheduled for April 27 in Prentiss from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Registration is required. For more information and to register, call the Jefferson Davis County Extension office at 601-792-5121.