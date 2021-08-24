Mississippi State Health Officer claims to have received threatening phone calls

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs posted on social media that he has received threatening phone concerning members of his family.

He said some of the conspiracy theories include his son working for Dr. Anthony Fauci in D.C. and that his son’s wife has financial connections with the World Bank Group (WBG). One of the conspiracy theories stated his son gets a World Bank-funded kickback everytime Dobbs promotes COVID-19 vaccines.

Dobbs said the conspiracy theories are all lies.