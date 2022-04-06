STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State’s Horticulture Club will hold its annual spring plant sale to help gardeners expand their personal plant collections and raise funds for the organization to carry out service priorities and establish a new scholarship.

The plant sale takes place at the greenhouses by Dorman Hall on Friday, April 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 9 from 8:0 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The building is at the intersection of Stone Boulevard and Creelman Street.

The plant sale will feature annuals, perennials, house plants, vegetables, herbs, succulents and other selections.

Sam Cothron, a senior agronomy major from Madison, is the Horticulture Club’s greenhouse manager and helps propagate and grow plants for the sale.

“We try to grow pretty much everything. We have house plants for students who might be living in dorms or for people who live in apartments and don’t have space for a garden,” Cothron said. “We also have a lot of vegetables, herbs, annual bedding plants and some perennials too.”

Professor Richard Harkess in MSU’s Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, who serves as the club’s faculty advisor, said along with service projects and scholarship opportunities, the sale funds support enhancement of student experiences, training and undergraduate activities.

“The money we earn goes to future plant sales, club events and service projects. One of the most significant things we are currently fundraising for is an endowed club scholarship,” Harkess said.

For more information, visit “MS State Horticulture Club” on Facebook.