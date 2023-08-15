STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi State Trademark Licensing announced the launch of the university’s most anticipated mark in its College Vault merchandise collection.

Officials said this vintage-inspired merchandise program pays tribute to the university’s historical trademarks and traditions.

Mississippi State has brought back the classic Interlocking MSU logo, which harks back to the 1990s.

“Fans have asked for us to offer the Interlocking MSU on merchandise before, but with its popularity, we never wanted to confuse consumers or detract from our nationally recognized logos,” said Duski Hale, senior legal administrator and director of licensing. “The College Vault collection allows us to bring back these vintage marks that represent our strong history in a trendy, stylish program that is differentiated in the marketplace, and this is the perfect time to release this logo.”

The new Interlocking MSU officially launches August 15 at Campus Bookmart.

Mississippi State College Vault merchandise is available at hailstatestore.com fan shop and at local retailers.