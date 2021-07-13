Mississippi State launches online ag, human science degrees

An MSU student studies on her laptop computer. Enrollment is open for classes beginning in August for new online master’s degrees through the university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Center for Distance Education. (Photo by Megan Bean)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) introduced a new online master’s degrees through the university’s Center for Distance Education.

CALS master’s degrees are now available in agribusiness management, agriculture with an animal and dairy sciences concentration, and early intervention. Enrollment is open for classes beginning in August. The recent offerings are in addition to two existing CALS online degrees—a master’s in food science, nutrition and health promotion with a health promotion concentration, and a bachelor’s in human development and family science with a child development concentration.

The Master of Agribusiness Management is a 30-hour interdisciplinary degree in CALS and the College of Business, administered through MSU’s Department of Agricultural Economics.

The 31-hour Master of Agriculture degree in the Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences prepares students to advance in animal feeding, breeding and production.

The Master of Science in Early Intervention, also 30 hours and offered through MSU’s School of Human Sciences, is an innovative and comprehensive program designed to address the shortage of trained professionals with expertise in working with infants, toddlers and preschoolers with special needs and their families.