Mississippi State launches online natural resources degree programs

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with Mississippi State University (MSU) announced two departments in the College of Forest Resources are adding new online master’s degrees, making online degree options now available in all three departments.

Students can now earn master’s degrees in sustainable bioproducts or wildlife, fisheries and aquaculture conservation education. These new offerings are in addition to the current forestry master’s in the MSU Center for Distance Education which has been graduating students for more than a decade.

Through its online forestry master’s degree, leaders said the college has trained dozens of students in forest management, natural resource policy and law and forest economics over the years.