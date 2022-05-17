STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s (MSU) undergraduate elementary teacher preparation program is among the best in the nation when it comes to ensuring these future educators have the essential content and skills they need to teach mathematics.

The National Council on Teacher Quality released a new report on Tuesday, May 17, in which MSU’s undergraduate program earned an A+ designation for its requirements in elementary mathematics.

MSU is among only 79 programs in the nation to earn this distinction as an “exemplar” in the new report.

“We are honored to have our elementary mathematics education program earn an A+ rating from the National Council on Teacher Quality. Our elementary mathematics education faculty are some of the finest in the country and have worked tirelessly to ensure our teacher candidates enter the field fully prepared across all the content strands,” said Teresa Jayroe, dean of MSU’s College of Education.