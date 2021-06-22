Mississippi State now part of Bee Campus USA

A bumblebee sits atop a coneflower at the Clay Lyle Entomology Building on the MSU campus. (Photo by David Ammon/Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) is now part of the Bee Campus USA, a designation of the Xerces Society.

The university is joining 122 campus affiliates across 44 states recognized for benefiting pollinators. The MSU Bee Campus committee, consisting of faculty and staff in the College of Forest Resources and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, led the effort.

“We are proud to receive this designation. It is the result of dedication by our faculty, staff and students to protect and enhance pollinators and habitat across our campus and research farms. Pollinators are vital to our environment, benefiting 35 percent of global food production or one in every three bites of food we consume, and pollinating approximately 90 percent of flowering plants,” said Wes Burger, interim dean of the College of Forest Resources.

Future plans for the MSU Bee Campus include the development of an integrated pest management plan for future pollinator plantings, educational events, and student service-learning projects.