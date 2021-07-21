Mississippi State offers new minor in music and culture

Professor Robert J. Damm of Mississippi State’s Department of Music plays the marimba during a Tuesday [Sept. 29] recital in the university’s McComas Hall theater. Throughout the evening, Damm performed 10 pieces, including “The 1908 Rag” for xylophone, “A Vision in a Dream” for vibraphone and “Atrium Dance” for marimba. Two compositions also represented non-Western musical traditions. (photo by Megan Bean / © Mississippi State University)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, leaders announced Mississippi State’s College of Education is establishing a new minor for students interested in music. The Department of Music’s minor in music and culture begins this fall at the Starkville campus.

The minor is intended for those with an interest in non-Western music. The program offers students from any major the opportunity to study how human cultural diversity is represented through music.

“This new minor enables students to engage critically with music and diverse cultures of the world and prepares them for graduate study, work abroad or careers in the global market,” Professor of Music Robert Damm said. “This curriculum is wonderful for all students who enjoy music or want to learn more about it.”

Damm developed the curriculum and four new courses, including Music of Africa, Music of Latin America, African American Music and Native American Music. Students also may choose up to two Western music and culture electives, along with other requirements to complete the required 18 or 19 hours.